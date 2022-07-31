Fetch.ai (FET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.51 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $65.15 million and $17.51 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

