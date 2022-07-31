Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after acquiring an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $150.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

