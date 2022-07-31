Financial Architects Inc Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 64,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 206,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

