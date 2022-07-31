Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.
About Firm Capital Property Trust
