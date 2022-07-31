First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

FCCO stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Community has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

