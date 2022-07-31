First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $61.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

