First Foundation Advisors Cuts Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $477.10 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.29. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.15.

Elevance Health Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

