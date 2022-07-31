First Foundation Advisors Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 20,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

