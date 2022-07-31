First Foundation Advisors Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 20,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
