First Foundation Advisors Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,534 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.09% of CarMax worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in CarMax by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX opened at $99.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

