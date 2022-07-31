First Foundation Advisors Has $9.05 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $165.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $175.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

