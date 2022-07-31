First Foundation Advisors Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.8% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $48,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

