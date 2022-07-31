First Foundation Advisors Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 41,584 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $404,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,141,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,141,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,272,573. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

CRM stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.