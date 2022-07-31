First Foundation Advisors Purchases 12,008 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

