First Foundation Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VO stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.92.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

