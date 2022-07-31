First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $187.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.33.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

FRC stock opened at $162.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

