First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FMY opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

