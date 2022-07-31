First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FAB traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $70.77. 4,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,603. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.