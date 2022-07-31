First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FAB traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $70.77. 4,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,603. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
