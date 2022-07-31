First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.52

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.52 and traded as high as $27.93. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 379,215 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 318,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

