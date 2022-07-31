First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FKU traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

