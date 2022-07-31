Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $49,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HP opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.74. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

