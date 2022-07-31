Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.52% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $63,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,319,000 after buying an additional 69,017 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 48,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,390,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

