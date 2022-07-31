Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $36.38 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Lancaster Colony worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,853,000 after buying an additional 229,585 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,157.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,247 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 169,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.13. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $198.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.52.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

