Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $57.62 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $57,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $462.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $534.33.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

