Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $52,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,074,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 459,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after buying an additional 35,492 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 30,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

