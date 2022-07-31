Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,503,432 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $80,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

