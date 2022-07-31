Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 11,410,064 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,410,064 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $76,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 254,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 431,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 8,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

