Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 23,399 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,399 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Verint Systems worth $69,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -415.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

