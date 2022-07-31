Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,281 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $43,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.