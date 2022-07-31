Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,611 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595,440 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $38,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,403,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 704,022 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,107,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,505 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.2 %

IART stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.