FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $250.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.89.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $220.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.37.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after buying an additional 89,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.