Flux Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.93 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Flux has a total market capitalization of $146.57 million and approximately $22.93 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002452 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00277795 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00133898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00080284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 255,943,426 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

