Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 6.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average of $151.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.