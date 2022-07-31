FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Trading Down 1.2 %

FONR stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About FONAR

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.