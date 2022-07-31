Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

F has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Nomura raised Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.86.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,185,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

