Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.10.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.07%.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 319,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 149.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 237,950 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

