Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.36-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15 billion-$8.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.13 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 0.4 %

FBHS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 250,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,213,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 299,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,628,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 922,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,507,000 after buying an additional 271,880 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.