Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.55 million-$520.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.83.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $104.93. 128,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

