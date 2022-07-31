Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW) Short Interest Update

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Founder SPAC Stock Up 21.3 %

Shares of FOUNW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 294,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,315. Founder SPAC has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUNW. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Founder SPAC by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 312,499 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Founder SPAC by 281.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,013 shares in the last quarter.

Founder SPAC Company Profile

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

