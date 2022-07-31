Frax Reaches One Day Volume of $13.85 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $13.85 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,466,058,927 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

