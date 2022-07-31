Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,900.17 ($34.94).

FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,550 ($18.67) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,357.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,318.09. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,066 ($12.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,900 ($34.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The company has a market cap of £611.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,305.56.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

