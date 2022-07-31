FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.920-3.045 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$7.20 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
FTI Consulting Price Performance
Shares of FCN stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.37. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $190.43.
Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 101.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 55.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $229,000.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
