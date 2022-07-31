FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.920-3.045 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$7.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.37. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 101.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 55.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

