Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.30. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 106,648 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 131.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.