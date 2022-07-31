FYDcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $735,718.25 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $735,718.25 and approximately $786.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00255258 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 622,810,546 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
