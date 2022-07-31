GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $549.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.92. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $29.80.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 24.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

