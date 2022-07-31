Gameswap (GSWAP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,281.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $5,281.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,862.31 or 1.00092535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033280 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.