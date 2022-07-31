GamyFi Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $131,054.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $47,461.00 and $131,054.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00609315 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00034852 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

