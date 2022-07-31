Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

Garmin stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.62. 1,190,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03. Garmin has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

