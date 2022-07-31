Garmin’s (GRMN) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $96.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $115.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

