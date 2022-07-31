Gas (GAS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.34 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Gas coin can now be bought for $2.98 or 0.00012506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $30.14 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

