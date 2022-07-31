Genaro Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.95 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $518,153.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,659.19 or 0.99993295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genaro Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

